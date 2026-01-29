CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CSW Industrials missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.42 versus an estimate of $1.9.

Revenue was up $39.34 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.21, resulting in a 1.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at CSW Industrials's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 2.75 2.78 2.22 1.43 EPS Actual 2.96 2.85 2.24 1.48 Revenue Estimate 277.63M 277.63M 232.82M 192.01M Revenue Actual 276.95M 263.65M 230.55M 193.65M

