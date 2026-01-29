CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CSW Industrials missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.42 versus an estimate of $1.9.
Revenue was up $39.34 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.21, resulting in a 1.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at CSW Industrials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|2.75
|2.78
|2.22
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|2.96
|2.85
|2.24
|1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|277.63M
|277.63M
|232.82M
|192.01M
|Revenue Actual
|276.95M
|263.65M
|230.55M
|193.65M
