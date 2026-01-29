The Q3 earnings report for Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was released on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Allegro Microsystems beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was down $13.33 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Allegro Microsystems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.06 0.05 0.06 EPS Actual 0.13 0.09 0.06 0.07 Revenue Estimate 212.35M 198.58M 185.35M 176.34M Revenue Actual 214.29M 203.41M 192.82M 177.87M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Allegro Microsystems management provided guidance for Q4 2026, expecting earnings between $0.14 and $0.18 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Allegro Microsystems visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.