The Q3 earnings report for Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was released on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Allegro Microsystems beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was down $13.33 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Allegro Microsystems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.09
|0.06
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|212.35M
|198.58M
|185.35M
|176.34M
|Revenue Actual
|214.29M
|203.41M
|192.82M
|177.87M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Allegro Microsystems management provided guidance for Q4 2026, expecting earnings between $0.14 and $0.18 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Allegro Microsystems visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.