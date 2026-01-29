Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coastal Financial missed estimated earnings by -23.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $1.07.
Revenue was down $5.25 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Coastal Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.85
|0.85
|0.96
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.71
|0.63
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|125.64M
|149.66M
|158.65M
|156.89M
|Revenue Actual
|144.68M
|119.43M
|139.54M
|143.27M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Coastal Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.