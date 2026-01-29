Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coastal Financial missed estimated earnings by -23.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $1.07.

Revenue was down $5.25 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Coastal Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.85 0.85 0.96 EPS Actual 0.88 0.71 0.63 0.94 Revenue Estimate 125.64M 149.66M 158.65M 156.89M Revenue Actual 144.68M 119.43M 139.54M 143.27M

