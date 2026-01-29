The earnings results for Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Brookfield Infr Partners missed estimated earnings by -5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $860.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Brookfield Infr Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.51 0.18 0.05 EPS Actual 0.44 -0.03 0.04 0.22 Revenue Estimate 3.38B 3.33B 2.00B 1.95B Revenue Actual 5.97B 5.43B 5.39B 5.44B

