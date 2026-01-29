The earnings results for Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Brookfield Infr Partners missed estimated earnings by -5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $860.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Brookfield Infr Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.51
|0.18
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|3.38B
|3.33B
|2.00B
|1.95B
|Revenue Actual
|5.97B
|5.43B
|5.39B
|5.44B
