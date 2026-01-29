The earnings results for Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 05:45 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Southside Bancshares missed estimated earnings by -11.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was down $3.16 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.22 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.68 0.68 0.71 EPS Actual 0.94 0.72 0.71 0.71 Revenue Estimate 70.09M 67.96M 67.39M 68.12M Revenue Actual 68.13M 66.41M 64.08M 65.99M

