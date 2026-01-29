The earnings results for Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 05:45 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Southside Bancshares missed estimated earnings by -11.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was down $3.16 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.22 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.68
|0.68
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|0.72
|0.71
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|70.09M
|67.96M
|67.39M
|68.12M
|Revenue Actual
|68.13M
|66.41M
|64.08M
|65.99M
To track all earnings releases for Southside Bancshares
