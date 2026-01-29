Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 05:01 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Group 1 Automotive missed estimated earnings by -9.0%, reporting an EPS of $8.49 versus an estimate of $9.37.

Revenue was up $34.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company missed on EPS by $0.24 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Group 1 Automotive's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 10.69 10.45 9.67 9.08 EPS Actual 10.45 11.52 10.17 10.02 Revenue Estimate 5.65B 5.59B 5.44B 5.27B Revenue Actual 5.78B 5.70B 5.50B 5.55B

To track all earnings releases for Group 1 Automotive visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.