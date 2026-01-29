Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 05:01 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Group 1 Automotive missed estimated earnings by -9.0%, reporting an EPS of $8.49 versus an estimate of $9.37.
Revenue was up $34.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company missed on EPS by $0.24 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Group 1 Automotive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|10.69
|10.45
|9.67
|9.08
|EPS Actual
|10.45
|11.52
|10.17
|10.02
|Revenue Estimate
|5.65B
|5.59B
|5.44B
|5.27B
|Revenue Actual
|5.78B
|5.70B
|5.50B
|5.55B
