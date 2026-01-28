Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Invesco Mortgage Capital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Investors in Invesco Mortgage Capital are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.02% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Invesco Mortgage Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.57 0.57 0.67 EPS Actual 0.58 0.58 0.64 0.53 Price Change % 5.00 1.00 1.00 -1.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital Share Price Analysis

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital were trading at $9.02 as of January 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.