PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PennyMac Mortgage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in PennyMac Mortgage are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.18, leading to a 8.38% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PennyMac Mortgage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.36 0.39 0.37 EPS Actual 0.55 -0.04 -0.01 0.41 Price Change % 8.00 2.00 -7.00 6.00

PennyMac Mortgage Share Price Analysis

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage were trading at $13.53 as of January 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for PennyMac Mortgage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.