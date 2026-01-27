Earnings Preview: AT&T

AT&T (NYSE:T) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AT&T will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Investors in AT&T are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 3.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AT&T's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.52 0.49 0.51 EPS Actual 0.54 0.54 0.51 0.54 Price Change % -4.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Tracking AT&T's Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T were trading at $23.45 as of January 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on AT&T

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AT&T.

Analysts have given AT&T a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $28.71, indicating a potential 21.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verizon Communications, Comcast and BCE, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Verizon Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 95.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Comcast, with an average 1-year price target of $35.1, suggesting a potential 48.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for BCE, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 10.98% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Verizon Communications, Comcast and BCE are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AT&T Outperform 1.64% $18.89B 8.59% Verizon Communications Neutral 1.47% $20.48B 4.76% Comcast Neutral -2.72% $22.54B 3.44% BCE Underperform 1.31% $4.28B 26.67%

Key Takeaway:

AT&T ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth. AT&T's Return on Equity is higher than two peers but lower than one. Overall, AT&T's performance is relatively strong compared to its peers in this analysis.

Delving into AT&T's Background

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The company is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 74 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 14% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 12% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 15 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The company recently sold its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

AT&T: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AT&T showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.64% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.43. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

