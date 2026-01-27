Lam Research's Earnings Outlook

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lam Research to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

Anticipation surrounds Lam Research's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.45% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lam Research's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.20 0.98 0.88 EPS Actual 1.26 1.33 1.04 0.91 Price Change % 4.00 -4.00 6.00 7.00

Market Performance of Lam Research's Stock

Shares of Lam Research were trading at $222.87 as of January 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 196.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Lam Research

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lam Research.

Lam Research has received a total of 18 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $225.72, the consensus suggests a potential 3.57% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Applied Materials, KLA and Teradyne, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Applied Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $308.92, suggesting a potential 41.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for KLA, with an average 1-year price target of $1488.43, suggesting a potential 582.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teradyne, with an average 1-year price target of $223.91, suggesting a potential 2.74% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Applied Materials, KLA and Teradyne are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lam Research Buy 27.74% $2.68B 15.64% Applied Materials Outperform -3.48% $3.27B 9.50% KLA Neutral 12.96% $1.97B 23.17% Teradyne Buy 4.33% $449.31M 4.30%

Key Takeaway:

Lam Research ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Lam Research's Background

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Lam Research: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lam Research's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.74% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lam Research's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lam Research's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Lam Research adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Lam Research visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.