Earnings Outlook For Canadian Pacific Kansas

Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Canadian Pacific Kansas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

The announcement from Canadian Pacific Kansas is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian Pacific Kansas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.82 0.74 0.87 EPS Actual 0.80 1.12 0.74 0.92 Price Change % -1.00 -3.00 0.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas were trading at $72.55 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Canadian Pacific Kansas

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Canadian Pacific Kansas.

Canadian Pacific Kansas has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $107.0, the consensus suggests a potential 46.92% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Norfolk Southern, CSX and Union Pacific, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Norfolk Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $313.75, suggesting a potential 330.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CSX, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 47.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Union Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $263.75, suggesting a potential 262.14% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Norfolk Southern, CSX and Union Pacific, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Canadian Pacific Kansas Outperform 3.16% $1.34B 2.00% Norfolk Southern Neutral 1.70% $1.16B 4.75% CSX Neutral -2.20% $1.25B 5.56% Union Pacific Neutral 2.51% $2.90B 10.65%

Key Takeaway:

Canadian Pacific Kansas ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to others.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas

Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a Class I railroad operating on track that spans across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. Following the April 2023 Kansas City Southern merger, CPKC operates new single-linehaul services from Canada and the Upper Midwest down through Texas, the Gulf of Mexico, and into Mexico. It also hauls cross-border and intra-Mexico freight via operating concessions on more than 3,000 miles of rail in Mexico. CPKC hauls shipments of grain, intermodal containers, energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, plastics, coal, fertilizer and potash, automotive products, and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Canadian Pacific Kansas: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Canadian Pacific Kansas's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.16% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Canadian Pacific Kansas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian Pacific Kansas's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Pacific Kansas's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Canadian Pacific Kansas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

To track all earnings releases for Canadian Pacific Kansas visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.