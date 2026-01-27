A Look Ahead: Progressive's Earnings Forecast

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Progressive will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.44.

The announcement from Progressive is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.97 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.1% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Progressive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 5.03 4.29 4.81 3.56 EPS Actual 4.06 4.88 4.66 4.08 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 -4.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive were trading at $208.0 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

