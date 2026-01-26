An Overview of General Motors's Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-01-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that General Motors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24.

Anticipation surrounds General Motors's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.51, leading to a 1.04% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at General Motors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.29 2.41 2.73 1.84 EPS Actual 2.80 2.53 2.78 1.92 Price Change % 1.00 9.00 -4.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors were trading at $79.68 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on General Motors

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on General Motors.

Analysts have given General Motors a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $88.0, indicating a potential 8.45% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ferrari and Ford Motor, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ferrari, with an average 1-year price target of $499.0, suggesting a potential 514.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ford Motor, with an average 1-year price target of $14.09, suggesting a potential 82.63% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Ferrari and Ford Motor, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity General Motors Outperform -0.34% $3.11B 1.95% Ferrari Buy 7.40% $883.98M 10.42% Ford Motor Neutral 9.39% $4.30B 5.29%

Key Takeaway:

General Motors ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know General Motors Better

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2025 US share was 17.5%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: General Motors's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: General Motors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Motors's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.0, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

