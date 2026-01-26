Preview: Northrop Grumman's Earnings

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-01-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Northrop Grumman will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.98.

Investors in Northrop Grumman are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $1.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.48% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Northrop Grumman's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 6.47 6.69 6.26 6.35 EPS Actual 7.67 7.11 6.06 6.39 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 2.00 1.00

Performance of Northrop Grumman Shares

Shares of Northrop Grumman were trading at $672.95 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Northrop Grumman

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Northrop Grumman.

Analysts have given Northrop Grumman a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $690.83, indicating a potential 3.04% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of General Dynamics, Howmet Aerospace and L3Harris Technologies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for General Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $388.62, suggesting a potential 42.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Howmet Aerospace, with an average 1-year price target of $236.44, suggesting a potential 64.73% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for L3Harris Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $351.29, suggesting a potential 47.6% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for General Dynamics, Howmet Aerospace and L3Harris Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Northrop Grumman Buy 4.27% $2.23B 6.99% General Dynamics Neutral 10.59% $1.97B 4.41% Howmet Aerospace Buy 13.84% $652M 7.62% L3Harris Technologies Neutral 6.93% $1.49B 2.38%

Key Takeaway:

Northrop Grumman ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a diversified defense contractor providing aeronautics, defense, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment produces autonomous and piloted aircraft such as Global Hawk drones and the new B-21 bomber, creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program, and maintains and upgrades numerous other military aircraft. Defense systems makes artillery and missile ammunition and guidance systems, long-range missiles, and missile defense systems. Mission systems creates and integrates a variety of radar, navigation, and communication systems for avionics, weapons control, and countermeasures on a range of platforms from helicopters to destroyers. Space systems produces satellites, sensors, space structures, and rocket motors.

Northrop Grumman: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Northrop Grumman's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.27% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Northrop Grumman's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northrop Grumman's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northrop Grumman's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Northrop Grumman's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Northrop Grumman visit their earnings calendar on our site.

