Earnings Preview For HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-01-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate HCA Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.42.

Anticipation surrounds HCA Healthcare's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $1.26 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at HCA Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 5.70 6.27 5.76 6.14
EPS Actual 6.96 6.84 6.45 6.22
Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 -4.00 -4.00

HCA Healthcare Share Price Analysis

Shares of HCA Healthcare were trading at $470.88 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for HCA Healthcare visit their earnings calendar on our site.

