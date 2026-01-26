Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ryanair Hldgs (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $59.41 million.

• HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $60.88 million.

• Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $69.09 million.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $183.88 million.

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $344.90 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $571.63 million.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $919.32 million.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion.

• Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $35.01 million.

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $54.02 million.

• Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $37.75 million.

• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $588.47 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $740.92 million.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $53.85 million.

• Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $107.85 million.

• Five Star (NASDAQ:FSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $42.45 million.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $79.02 million.

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $267.19 million.

• Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $110.91 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $186.94 million.

• Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $174.16 million.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $182.59 million.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $170.48 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $33.11 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.