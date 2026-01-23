What to Expect from First Merchants's Earnings

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2026-01-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate First Merchants to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.

The market awaits First Merchants's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.52% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at First Merchants's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.94 0.91 0.9 EPS Actual 0.99 0.98 0.94 1.0 Price Change % -1.00 -4.00 -3.00 4.0

First Merchants Share Price Analysis

Shares of First Merchants were trading at $39.64 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

