What's Next: Bank of Hawaii's Earnings Preview

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-01-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bank of Hawaii will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26.

The announcement from Bank of Hawaii is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.05 0.89 0.83 EPS Actual 1.20 1.06 0.97 0.85 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 4.00 2.00

Market Performance of Bank of Hawaii's Stock

Shares of Bank of Hawaii were trading at $74.02 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.