An Overview of Steel Dynamics's Earnings

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-01-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70.

Anticipation surrounds Steel Dynamics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 5.15% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Steel Dynamics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.64 2.06 1.38 1.42 EPS Actual 2.74 2.01 1.44 1.36 Price Change % 5.00 -2.00 4.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics were trading at $178.81 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Steel Dynamics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Steel Dynamics.

With 8 analyst ratings, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $180.75, indicating a potential 0.51% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Reliance, Nucor and Commercial Metals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Reliance, with an average 1-year price target of $313.5, suggesting a potential 74.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nucor, with an average 1-year price target of $175.09, suggesting a potential 2.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Commercial Metals, with an average 1-year price target of $78.83, suggesting a potential 56.16% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Reliance, Nucor and Commercial Metals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Steel Dynamics Neutral 11.21% $757.88M 4.52% Reliance Neutral 6.75% $1.03B 2.61% Nucor Outperform 14.47% $1.19B 2.94% Commercial Metals Outperform 11.03% $407.14M 4.17%

Key Takeaway:

Steel Dynamics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Steel Dynamics: A Closer Look

Steel Dynamics Inc operates as a domestic steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises hot rolled sheet, hot rolled plate, painted sheet products, cold rolled sheet, and others. Its reportable segments are steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, and aluminum operations. Maximum revenue is generated from its steel operations segment, which consists of manufacturing various steel products and numerous coating operations. Its primary sources of revenue are currently from the manufacture and sale of steel products, the processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and the fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products.

Steel Dynamics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Steel Dynamics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steel Dynamics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Steel Dynamics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

