January 23, 2026 6:11 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2026

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.

• SLB (NYSE:SLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion.

• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $730.58 million.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $43.96 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

