Earnings Outlook For Independent Bank

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Independent Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

The market awaits Independent Bank's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.79 0.70 0.76 EPS Actual 0.84 0.81 0.74 0.87 Price Change % -3.00 -1.00 0.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank were trading at $33.36 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

