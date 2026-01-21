ep us feature image
January 21, 2026 11:02 AM 1 min read

Insights into Mobileye Global's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mobileye Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Investors in Mobileye Global are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.61% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mobileye Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.08 0.08 0.11
EPS Actual 0.09 0.13 0.08 0.13
Price Change % -5.00 -4.00 4.00 1.00

Performance of Mobileye Global Shares

Shares of Mobileye Global were trading at $10.52 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Mobileye Global visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MBLY Logo
MBLYMobileye Global Inc
$10.792.52%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved