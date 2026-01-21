Uncovering Potential: SLM's Earnings Preview

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SLM to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94.

SLM bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.18, leading to a 3.33% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SLM's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.49 1.18 0.55 EPS Actual 0.63 0.32 1.40 0.50 Price Change % 3.00 2.00 -1.00 -1.00

Market Performance of SLM's Stock

Shares of SLM were trading at $26.0 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on SLM

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding SLM.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for SLM, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $31.4, suggesting a potential 20.77% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Enova International, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enova International, with an average 1-year price target of $170.4, suggesting a potential 555.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FirstCash Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $199.33, suggesting a potential 666.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $299.43, suggesting a potential 1051.65% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Enova International, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Credit Acceptance Sell 6.03% $356M 6.91% Enova International Buy 16.34% $373.75M 6.39% FirstCash Hldgs Buy 11.73% $473.71M 3.82% Dave Outperform 62.97% $130.75M 36.22%

Key Takeaway:

SLM ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. SLM is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know SLM Better

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

SLM: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SLM displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 42.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.27, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

