An Overview of Alaska Air Gr's Earnings

Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Alaska Air Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from Alaska Air Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.13% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Alaska Air Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.55 -0.77 0.36 EPS Actual 1.05 1.78 -0.77 0.97 Price Change % -6.00 -6.00 -10.00 2.00

Performance of Alaska Air Gr Shares

Shares of Alaska Air Gr were trading at $47.6 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Alaska Air Gr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Alaska Air Gr.

Analysts have given Alaska Air Gr a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $70.0, indicating a potential 47.06% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Copa Holdings, SkyWest and JetBlue Airways, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Copa Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $170.0, suggesting a potential 257.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SkyWest, with an average 1-year price target of $112.0, suggesting a potential 135.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for JetBlue Airways, with an average 1-year price target of $4.85, suggesting a potential 89.81% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Copa Holdings, SkyWest and JetBlue Airways, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alaska Air Gr Buy 22.59% $575M 1.83% Copa Holdings Outperform 6.84% $336.71M 6.63% SkyWest Neutral 15.04% $251.85M 4.42% JetBlue Airways Neutral -1.82% $335M -6.11%

Key Takeaway:

Alaska Air Gr ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is the lowest among the group.

About Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Financial Milestones: Alaska Air Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alaska Air Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.59% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alaska Air Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, Alaska Air Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

