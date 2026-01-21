A Look at Cohen & Steers's Upcoming Earnings Report

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cohen & Steers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

The market awaits Cohen & Steers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.75 0.72 0.74 EPS Actual 0.81 0.73 0.75 0.78 Price Change % 6.00 -4.00 1.00 3.00

Cohen & Steers Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cohen & Steers were trading at $68.68 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cohen & Steers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.