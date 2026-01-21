A Look at Cohen & Steers's Upcoming Earnings Report

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Cohen & Steers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.
The market awaits Cohen & Steers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Past Earnings Performance
The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.81% increase in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.75
|0.72
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.73
|0.75
|0.78
|Price Change %
|6.00
|-4.00
|1.00
|3.00
Cohen & Steers Share Price Analysis
Shares of Cohen & Steers were trading at $68.68 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
