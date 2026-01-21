A Peek at Cadence Bank's Future Earnings

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cadence Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

The market awaits Cadence Bank's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.86% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cadence Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.68 0.64 0.68 EPS Actual 0.81 0.73 0.71 0.70 Price Change % -4.00 -2.00 1.00 -5.00

Market Performance of Cadence Bank's Stock

Shares of Cadence Bank were trading at $44.5 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cadence Bank visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.