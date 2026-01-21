A Look at Commerce Bancshares's Upcoming Earnings Report

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Commerce Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

Commerce Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 2.44% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Commerce Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.98 0.90 0.90 EPS Actual 1.01 1.09 0.93 0.96 Price Change % 2.00 2.00 0.00 0.00

Tracking Commerce Bancshares's Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares were trading at $53.48 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Commerce Bancshares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.