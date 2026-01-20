A Look Ahead: Live Oak Bancshares's Earnings Forecast

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Live Oak Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

The announcement from Live Oak Bancshares is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Live Oak Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.51 0.37 0.53 EPS Actual 0.55 0.51 0.21 0.22 Price Change % -3.00 1.00 7.00 -14.00

Tracking Live Oak Bancshares's Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares were trading at $37.6 as of January 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Live Oak Bancshares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.