Uncovering Potential: Dime Community Bancshares's Earnings Preview

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-01-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dime Community Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

Anticipation surrounds Dime Community Bancshares's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.49% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dime Community Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.63 0.55 0.45 EPS Actual 0.61 0.64 0.57 0.42 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 0.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Dime Community Bancshares's Stock

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares were trading at $30.91 as of January 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

