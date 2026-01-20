Insights Ahead: Equity Bancshares's Quarterly Earnings

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Equity Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

Equity Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.85% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Equity Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.89 0.83 0.92 EPS Actual 1.17 0.86 0.85 1.04 Price Change % -2.00 -7.00 1.00 2.00

Tracking Equity Bancshares's Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Bancshares were trading at $46.92 as of January 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Equity Bancshares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.