Preview: Old Second Bancorp's Earnings

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-01-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Old Second Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Investors in Old Second Bancorp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.5% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Old Second Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.5 0.44 0.48 EPS Actual 0.53 0.5 0.45 0.44 Price Change % -1.00 -4.0 1.00 -2.00

Tracking Old Second Bancorp's Stock Performance

Shares of Old Second Bancorp were trading at $20.66 as of January 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.