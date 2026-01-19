Earnings Preview: Karooooo

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-01-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Karooooo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

The market awaits Karooooo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 16.42% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Karooooo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.45 0.37 0.38 EPS Actual 0.47 0.46 0.51 0.43 Price Change % -16.00 -4.00 12.00 -6.00

Tracking Karooooo's Stock Performance

Shares of Karooooo were trading at $46.05 as of January 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.