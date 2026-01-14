ep us feature image
January 14, 2026 9:02 AM 1 min read

Preview: Bank7's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bank7 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

Investors in Bank7 are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.89% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bank7's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 1.05 0.99 0.99 1.05
EPS Actual 1.13 1.16 1.08 1.16
Price Change % -5.00 4.00 -2.00 0.00

Market Performance of Bank7's Stock

Shares of Bank7 were trading at $42.4 as of December 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bank7 visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BSVN Logo
BSVNBank7 Corp
$40.98-3.35%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved