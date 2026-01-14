Preview: Bank7's Earnings

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bank7 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

Investors in Bank7 are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.89% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bank7's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.99 0.99 1.05 EPS Actual 1.13 1.16 1.08 1.16 Price Change % -5.00 4.00 -2.00 0.00

Market Performance of Bank7's Stock

Shares of Bank7 were trading at $42.4 as of December 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

