Earnings Preview For Insteel Indus

Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Insteel Indus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The market awaits Insteel Indus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.78% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.69 0.29 0.09 EPS Actual 0.74 0.81 0.55 0.10 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 14.00 5.00

Performance of Insteel Indus Shares

Shares of Insteel Indus were trading at $33.54 as of January 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

