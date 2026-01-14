A Look at WaFd's Upcoming Earnings Report

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that WaFd will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

The market awaits WaFd's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.86% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at WaFd's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.67 0.59 0.73 EPS Actual 0.72 0.73 0.65 0.62 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 0.00 -2.00

WaFd Share Price Analysis

Shares of WaFd were trading at $32.35 as of January 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

