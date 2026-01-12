Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2026

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $171.10 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $93.18 million.
