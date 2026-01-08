Earnings Scheduled For January 8, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Acuity (NYSE:AYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $503.47 million.

• Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $208.92 million.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $22.10 million.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $167.11 million.

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $338.25 million.

• TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $655.53 million.

• Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $11.37 million.

• Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $210.55 million.

• Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $18.07 million.

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $155.10 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.