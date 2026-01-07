Earnings Outlook For Helen Of Troy

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Helen Of Troy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60.

Investors in Helen Of Troy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 0.53% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.82 2.38 2.58 EPS Actual 0.59 0.41 2.33 2.67 Price Change % -1.00 -6.00 -5.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Helen Of Troy's Stock

Shares of Helen Of Troy were trading at $21.76 as of January 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Helen Of Troy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Helen Of Troy.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Helen Of Troy, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $23.67, suggesting a potential 8.78% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Traeger, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Traeger, with an average 1-year price target of $1.62, suggesting a potential 92.56% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Traeger are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Helen Of Troy Neutral -8.95% $190.68M -28.66% Traeger Neutral 2.74% $48.55M -39.02%

Key Takeaway:

Helen Of Troy ranks higher than its peer in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, Helen Of Troy is positioned in the middle compared to its peer based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Helen Of Troy: A Closer Look

Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of brands. It has two operating segments: Home and Outdoor segment provides a broad range of consumer products for home activities such as food preparation, cooking, cleaning, and organization; as well as products for outdoor and on-the-go activities such as hydration, food storage, backpacks, and travel gear, and The Beauty and Wellness segment provides beauty and wellness products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Helen Of Troy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Helen Of Troy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.95%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Helen Of Troy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -71.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helen Of Troy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -28.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helen Of Troy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Helen Of Troy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.