A Peek at Neogen's Future Earnings

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Neogen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The market awaits Neogen's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 10.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neogen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.08 0.13 0.10 EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 0.10 0.11 Price Change % -11.00 -3.00 12.00 -5.00

Market Performance of Neogen's Stock

Shares of Neogen were trading at $7.41 as of January 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Neogen

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Neogen.

With 2 analyst ratings, Neogen has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $8.25, indicating a potential 11.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Establishment Labs Hldgs, Staar Surgical and Dentsply Sirona, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Establishment Labs Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $79.08, suggesting a potential 967.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Staar Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential 314.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dentsply Sirona, with an average 1-year price target of $14.56, suggesting a potential 96.49% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Establishment Labs Hldgs, Staar Surgical and Dentsply Sirona are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Neogen Neutral -3.58% $94.97M 1.73% Establishment Labs Hldgs Buy 33.70% $37.70M -56.97% Staar Surgical Neutral 6.93% $77.88M 2.57% Dentsply Sirona Outperform -4.94% $441M -24.84%

Key Takeaway:

Neogen ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is at the top for return on equity among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety. In food safety, the company performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, to prevent contamination and foodborne illnesses such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, and ruminant by-products. In animal safety, the company segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodent control products, cleaners, disinfectants, insect control products and genomics testing services.

Financial Milestones: Neogen's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Neogen faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.58% in revenue growth as of 31 August, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neogen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neogen's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Neogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

To track all earnings releases for Neogen visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.