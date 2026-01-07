A Look Ahead: Greenbrier Companies's Earnings Forecast

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Greenbrier Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

Greenbrier Companies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.2% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.18 0.99 1.78 1.15 EPS Actual 1.26 1.86 1.69 1.72 Price Change % -7.00 21.00 -11.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies were trading at $49.09 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Greenbrier Companies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Greenbrier Companies.

Analysts have given Greenbrier Companies a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $45.0, indicating a potential 8.33% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Blue Bird, Aebi Schmidt Holding and Douglas Dynamics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blue Bird, with an average 1-year price target of $68.83, suggesting a potential 40.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aebi Schmidt Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 66.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Douglas Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, suggesting a potential 20.55% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Blue Bird, Aebi Schmidt Holding and Douglas Dynamics, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Greenbrier Companies Outperform -27.87% $143.80M 2.42% Blue Bird Buy 16.89% $86.41M 15.29% Aebi Schmidt Holding Buy 79.59% $94.11M 0.21% Douglas Dynamics Buy 25.29% $38.11M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

Greenbrier Companies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Unveiling the Story Behind Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Inc supplies equipment and services to international freight transportation markets, designing and marketing freight railcars in North America, Europe, and Brazil through subsidiaries and joint ventures. It provides railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance, and conversion services in North America. The company owns a lease fleet sourced mainly from its manufacturing operations and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance, and leasing services to railroads and owners. It operates two segments: Manufacturing and Leasing & Fleet Management, with the majority of revenue from Manufacturing. The company operates in the U.S. and internationally, with the majority of revenue from the U.S. market.

Greenbrier Companies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Greenbrier Companies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -27.87% in revenue growth as of 31 August, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Greenbrier Companies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Greenbrier Companies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.2. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

