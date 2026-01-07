Earnings Outlook For Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Aehr Test Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Anticipation surrounds Aehr Test Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 17.38% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Aehr Test Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.01 0.07 0.02 Price Change % -17.00 -12.00 29.00 -27.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems were trading at $24.73 as of January 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Aehr Test Systems

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Aehr Test Systems.

Analysts have given Aehr Test Systems a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $29.0, indicating a potential 17.27% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ichor Holdings, AXT and Aeluma, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ichor Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential 2.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AXT, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 61.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aeluma, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 1.09% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ichor Holdings, AXT and Aeluma are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Aehr Test System Buy -16.39% $3.72M -1.70% Ichor Holdings Buy 13.34% $11.07M -3.34% AXT Buy 18.23% $6.22M -1.11% Aeluma Buy 187.94% $684K -5.08%

Key Takeaway:

Aehr Test Systems ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets. The Company operates in one business segment, the designing, manufacturing, marketing and selling of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry in several geographic areas. The company provides production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability and has developed and introduced several inventive products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader.

Financial Insights: Aehr Test Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Aehr Test Systems's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.39% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -19.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aehr Test Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aehr Test Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Aehr Test Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

