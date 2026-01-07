A Look at Lindsay's Upcoming Earnings Report

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lindsay will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47.

Lindsay bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.40 1.89 1.39 EPS Actual 0.99 1.78 2.44 1.57 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -7.00 3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsay were trading at $124.23 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

