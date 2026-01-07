A Look Ahead: Tilray Brands's Earnings Forecast

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tilray Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from Tilray Brands is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.1% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tilray Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 -0.1 EPS Actual 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 Price Change % -18.0 -18.0 16.0 -10.0

Market Performance of Tilray Brands's Stock

Shares of Tilray Brands were trading at $9.26 as of January 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

