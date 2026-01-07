An Overview of Simulations Plus's Earnings

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Simulations Plus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Simulations Plus bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.14% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Simulations Plus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.26 0.26 0.17 EPS Actual 0.10 0.45 0.31 0.17 Price Change % 14.00 -26.00 8.00 -7.00

Performance of Simulations Plus Shares

Shares of Simulations Plus were trading at $19.27 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.