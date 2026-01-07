Earnings Outlook For Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Simply Good Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Investors in Simply Good Foods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.79% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.49 0.40 0.46 EPS Actual 0.46 0.51 0.46 0.49 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 0.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Simply Good Foods's Stock

Shares of Simply Good Foods were trading at $19.15 as of January 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Simply Good Foods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Simply Good Foods.

The consensus rating for Simply Good Foods is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $29.0, there's a potential 51.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nomad Foods, J&J Snack Foods and Flowers Foods, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nomad Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 11.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for J&J Snack Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $130.0, suggesting a potential 578.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Flowers Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 47.78% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Nomad Foods, J&J Snack Foods and Flowers Foods, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Simply Good Foods Neutral -1.77% $126.61M -0.68% Nomad Foods Buy -2.23% $207.40M 2.25% J&J Snack Foods Buy -3.87% $130.23M 1.18% Flowers Foods Neutral 3.02% $587.85M 2.78%

Key Takeaway:

Simply Good Foods ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Simply Good Foods's Background

The Simply Good Foods Co Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that develops, markets, and sells protein bars, ready-to-drink protein shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products under the Quest, Atkins, and OWYN brands. The products target consumers seeking protein-rich foods with limited sugars and carbohydrates, with OWYN offering plant-based and allergen-tested options. The company distributes mainly in North America through grocery, club, mass merchandise, e-commerce, and specialty channels. It operates two segments: Quest and Atkins, and OWYN. The company operates in North America and internationally, with the majority of revenue coming from North America.

Simply Good Foods: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Simply Good Foods faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.77% in revenue growth as of 31 August, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simply Good Foods's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simply Good Foods's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Simply Good Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

