A Peek at WD-40's Future Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect WD-40 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41.

Investors in WD-40 are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.56, leading to a 2.77% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at WD-40's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.00 1.41 1.42 1.29 EPS Actual 1.56 1.54 1.32 1.39 Price Change % 3.00 -1.00 0.00 1.00

Performance of WD-40 Shares

Shares of WD-40 were trading at $198.91 as of January 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.