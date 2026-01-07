A Glimpse of RPM International's Earnings Potential

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that RPM International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

The announcement from RPM International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.79% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at RPM International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.88 1.60 0.49 1.34 EPS Actual 1.88 1.72 0.35 1.39 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 9.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International were trading at $107.21 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on RPM International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding RPM International.

With 6 analyst ratings, RPM International has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $126.67, indicating a potential 18.15% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intl Flavors & Fragrances, DuPont de Nemours and Albemarle, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, with an average 1-year price target of $74.33, suggesting a potential 30.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DuPont de Nemours, with an average 1-year price target of $53.0, suggesting a potential 50.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Albemarle, with an average 1-year price target of $123.9, suggesting a potential 15.57% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, DuPont de Nemours and Albemarle, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RPM International Outperform 7.36% $893.22M 7.63% Intl Flavors & Fragrances Buy -7.90% $983M 0.28% DuPont de Nemours Outperform 7.34% $1.20B -0.54% Albemarle Neutral -3.46% $117.61M -2.57%

Key Takeaway:

RPM International ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue is from the construction products and North America.

Financial Insights: RPM International

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: RPM International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.99.

To track all earnings releases for RPM International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.