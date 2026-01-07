A Look at Acuity's Upcoming Earnings Report

Acuity (NYSE:AYI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Acuity to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.42.

Acuity bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.57, leading to a 1.89% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Acuity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 4.63 4.44 3.70 3.89 EPS Actual 5.20 5.12 3.73 3.97 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 -9.00 3.00

Acuity Share Price Analysis

Shares of Acuity were trading at $375.36 as of January 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

