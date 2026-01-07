Earnings Preview For TD Synnex

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TD Synnex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63.

Anticipation surrounds TD Synnex's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.60, leading to a 3.01% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.98 2.72 2.91 3.05 EPS Actual 3.58 2.99 2.80 3.09 Price Change % 3.00 1.00 -3.00 10.00

Tracking TD Synnex's Stock Performance

Shares of TD Synnex were trading at $152.2 as of January 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about TD Synnex

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on TD Synnex.

Analysts have given TD Synnex a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $177.0, indicating a potential 16.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CDW, Arrow Electronics and Ingram Micro Holding, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CDW, with an average 1-year price target of $180.0, suggesting a potential 18.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Arrow Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $94.0, suggesting a potential 38.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingram Micro Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 85.22% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for CDW, Arrow Electronics and Ingram Micro Holding are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TD Synnex Outperform 6.58% $1.13B 2.68% CDW Buy 4.00% $1.26B 11.62% Arrow Electronics Underperform 13.03% $835.31M 1.71% Ingram Micro Holding Neutral 7.15% $869.65M 2.44%

Key Takeaway:

TD Synnex is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, TD Synnex is at the top among its peers. For Return on Equity, TD Synnex is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

Financial Milestones: TD Synnex's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: TD Synnex displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.44%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, TD Synnex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

