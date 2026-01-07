Earnings Scheduled For January 7, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $826.39 million.

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $19.16 billion.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $963.84 million.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $615.14 million.

• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $353.20 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $49.90 million.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $119.99 million.

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $418.61 million.

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $64.73 million.

• Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $73.38 million.

• Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $79.71 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

